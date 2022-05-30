Watch | Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami rides bike ahead of Champawat bypoll
A day before the Champawat assembly by-election, Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami was seen riding a bike and urging people to vote on Tuesday. Dhami is contesting the by-poll to remain in office. Dhami is locked in a straight contest with Congress candidate Nirmala Gehtori.
In the Uttarakhand Assembly polls held in February, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 47 out of a total of 70 assembly seats, but Dhami lost from Khatima - a seat he had won in 2012 and 2017 assembly polls. Though his party reposed faith in his leadership, making him the chief minister for a second term in a row, Dhami needs to fulfil the constitutional requirement of becoming a member of the House within six months of being sworn in as the chief minister.
In a video shared by news agency ANI, dozens of BJP supporters can be seen raising slogans while the Uttarkhand chief minister wearing a helmet rides the bike to seek support from the people for the bypolls. Dhami was also spotted playing with a little girl and shaking hands with the public standing there.
On the last day of campaigning on Sunday, the Uttarakhand chief minister held public meetings in Champawat and asked people to ensure that there is 100 per cent polling on the election day.
Apart from other BJP leaders, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath rooted for Dhami in the last leg of campaigning on Saturday and appealed to people to vote overwhelmingly in favour of Dhami to ensure rapid development of the area.
"For the first time after becoming a district in 1997, Champawat has got the opportunity of electing a chief minister, not just an MLA. It should not fritter away this opportunity," he had said.
