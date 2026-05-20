Dehradun, A woman admitted to a private hospital in Dehradun died and 10 other patients were injured after a fire broke out at the facility on Wednesday, police said. Woman patient dies, 10 injured in Dehradun hospital fire; probe ordered

The police said three police personnel involved in the rescue operations also had to be hospitalized due to suffocation and breathing difficulties; meanwhile, taking cognizance of the incident, the Uttarakhand government has ordered an inspection of all private hospitals in the state.

The incident occurred in the Intensive Care Unit of Panacea Hospital, located on Haridwar Road here, where a fire erupted following an explosion caused by a short circuit in an air conditioner.

Upon receiving the information, police personnel and fire tenders rushed to the scene and, after a strenuous effort, successfully evacuated the patients admitted to the ICU.

However, several patients sustained injuries during the incident, and their condition worsened due to oxygen deprivation caused by the gas and smoke. Subsequently, they were shifted to various nearby hospitals.

The police reported that some of the personnel involved in the rescue operations also complained of burning sensations, suffocation, breathing difficulties, and fainting spells, following which they, too, were admitted to the hospital.

Police officials confirmed that a 60-year-old woman, who was already on ventilator support in the Panacea Hospital ICU, passed away while undergoing treatment. The deceased has been identified as Veeravati, a resident of the Balliwala area in Dehradun.

According to the police, 10 other patients sustained injuries in the incident, while three police personnel were admitted to the hospital's ICU after their health deteriorated. The injured patients include a two-and-a-half-year-old girl and a newborn infant.

Garhwal Inspector General of Police Rajiv Swarup, who arrived at the scene along with other officials after receiving news of the incident, stated that their team reached the spot immediately upon receiving the alert and successfully brought the fire under control.

He added that preliminary assessments suggest the fire was caused by a short circuit; however, a detailed investigation into the exact causes of the incident is currently underway.

State Health Minister Subodh Uniyal also visited the hospital to inspect the site of the incident. Uniyal stated that he has ordered the Chief Medical Officer of Dehradun to inspect all private hospitals to ascertain whether safety and other standards are being adhered to.

Uniyal further added that a magisterial inquiry into the matter has also been ordered.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.