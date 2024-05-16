 Women unsafe under AAP government: Subash Sharma - Hindustan Times
Women unsafe under AAP government: Subash Sharma

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
May 16, 2024 07:26 AM IST

While campaigning and addressing gatherings in Mohali and Kharar, BJP’s Anandpur Sahib Lok Sabha candidate Subhash Sharma took a dig at AAP convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for alleged misbehaviour with AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal at Delhi CM’s house on May 13

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Anandpur Sahib Lok Sabha candidate Subhash Sharma on Wednesday targeted the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for disrespecting women.

BJP’s Anandpur Sahib Lok Sabha candidate Subhash Sharma during a meeting in Mohali on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
BJP's Anandpur Sahib Lok Sabha candidate Subhash Sharma during a meeting in Mohali on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

While campaigning and addressing gatherings in Mohali and Kharar, Sharma took a dig at AAP convener and Delhi chief minster (CM) Arvind Kejriwal for alleged misbehaviour with AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal at Delhi CM’s house on May 13.

Addressing a public meeting organised by lawyers in Kharar, Sharma said, “Whether it is Punjab or Delhi, AAP leaders do not know how to respect women and neither have they fulfilled their promises made to women. One example of this is the incident of misbehaviour with Swati Maliwal by CM Kejriwal’s private secretary Vibhav Kumar. Another example is the women of Punjab who are yet to get 1,000 per month, a promise that was vociferously propagated by the AAP during the 2022 assembly elections in Punjab.”

During a meet with Sharma at Kharar court premises, lawyers put forward their demands, including strengthening the Bar Association and better Bar rooms and chambers in the court.

While campaigning in Mohali, Sharma said on the lines of Gurugram and Bengaluru, there was a need to make Mohali an IT hub, for which he said he would talk to the Union IT minister after the elections. He added that there had also been talks with railway minister Ashwini Vaishnav about setting up a rail coach factory in Anandpur Sahib constituency.

