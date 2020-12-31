Dehu road Red Zone area measurement begins for SRA

cities

Updated: Dec 31, 2019 18:26 IST

PUNE: Following Bombay High Court directives, the Pune district collectorate with the help of Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), has begun fresh measurements to ascertain whether Sector 22 of Nigdi’s slum rehabilitation project will fall under the Red Zone of Dehu Road Ammunition Depot.

The work will take eight days for completion after which a detailed report will be submitted to the district collector, PCMC’s assistant commissioner of Slum Rehabilitation Department, Chandrakant Indalkar, said,

The Bombay High Court (HC) had ordered the Pune district collector to initiate the process of demarcating the boundaries of ‘red zone’ (no-development area) around Dehu Road Ammunition Depot.

The order was passed in response to a writ petition filed by Shiv Sena corporator Seema Savale in 2012. The petition accused the PCMC of violating red zone code around the Depot. Savale had obtained documents and copies of letters by the army’s Southern Command to the civic body urging it not to allow constructions in the prohibited ‘red zone’ around the Depot. Savale, in her petition, accused the PCMC of proceeding with construction of 11,760 tenements in Sector 22 of Nigdi under the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) scheme. She also alleged that the civic body had carried out the project under the Jawaharlal Nehru National

The HC had ordered the district collector to complete the survey of the land around the Depot and map the ‘red zones’ around the area and submit the report before the HC by September 18, 2012.

The Centre allocated Rs 225 crore for the project, which started in 2007. The corporator also alleged that the PCMC had kept the central government in the dark about the ‘red zone’ when it sent the proposal of the SRA project for approval.

The SRA project was stalled after the HC order on April 12th, 2012. PCMC officials of town planning department said that the after the measurement is completed, the red zone demarcation will be marked on the map.

Meanwhile, Red Zone Sangharsh Samiti opposed the fresh marking process of Dehu Road ammunition factory’s boundaries and demanded to stop the task immediately.

The president of Red Zone Sangharsh Samiti, Sudam Taras, said, “It will affect more properties. It will be the great loss for the common people. The fresh measurement was going on only to check whether the PCMC’s SRA comes under Red zone or not. If after the fresh demarcation, the SRA will comes under the Red zone the surrounding area will suffer a great loss.”