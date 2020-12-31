e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 31, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Dec 31, 2019
Home / Cities / Dehu road Red Zone area measurement begins for SRA

Dehu road Red Zone area measurement begins for SRA

cities Updated: Dec 31, 2019 18:26 IST
Archana Dahiwal
Archana Dahiwal
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE: Following Bombay High Court directives, the Pune district collectorate with the help of Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), has begun fresh measurements to ascertain whether Sector 22 of Nigdi’s slum rehabilitation project will fall under the Red Zone of Dehu Road Ammunition Depot.

The work will take eight days for completion after which a detailed report will be submitted to the district collector, PCMC’s assistant commissioner of Slum Rehabilitation Department, Chandrakant Indalkar, said,

The Bombay High Court (HC) had ordered the Pune district collector to initiate the process of demarcating the boundaries of ‘red zone’ (no-development area) around Dehu Road Ammunition Depot.

The order was passed in response to a writ petition filed by Shiv Sena corporator Seema Savale in 2012. The petition accused the PCMC of violating red zone code around the Depot. Savale had obtained documents and copies of letters by the army’s Southern Command to the civic body urging it not to allow constructions in the prohibited ‘red zone’ around the Depot. Savale, in her petition, accused the PCMC of proceeding with construction of 11,760 tenements in Sector 22 of Nigdi under the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) scheme. She also alleged that the civic body had carried out the project under the Jawaharlal Nehru National

The HC had ordered the district collector to complete the survey of the land around the Depot and map the ‘red zones’ around the area and submit the report before the HC by September 18, 2012.

The Centre allocated Rs 225 crore for the project, which started in 2007. The corporator also alleged that the PCMC had kept the central government in the dark about the ‘red zone’ when it sent the proposal of the SRA project for approval.

The SRA project was stalled after the HC order on April 12th, 2012. PCMC officials of town planning department said that the after the measurement is completed, the red zone demarcation will be marked on the map.

Meanwhile, Red Zone Sangharsh Samiti opposed the fresh marking process of Dehu Road ammunition factory’s boundaries and demanded to stop the task immediately.

The president of Red Zone Sangharsh Samiti, Sudam Taras, said, “It will affect more properties. It will be the great loss for the common people. The fresh measurement was going on only to check whether the PCMC’s SRA comes under Red zone or not. If after the fresh demarcation, the SRA will comes under the Red zone the surrounding area will suffer a great loss.”

top news
‘Reserve right to strike at terror source’: Army chief Naravane warns Pak
‘Reserve right to strike at terror source’: Army chief Naravane warns Pak
SMS service to be restored in Kashmir valley from tomorrow
SMS service to be restored in Kashmir valley from tomorrow
India will land on the Moon in 2020 with Chandrayaan-3: Govt
India will land on the Moon in 2020 with Chandrayaan-3: Govt
Original Shiv Sainiks lost, says Saamana on cabinet expansion. Then explains
Original Shiv Sainiks lost, says Saamana on cabinet expansion. Then explains
How to upgrade Windows 10 for free as Windows 7 support ends in Jan
How to upgrade Windows 10 for free as Windows 7 support ends in Jan
Sports car maker showcases water-cooled helmets to keep heat at bay
Sports car maker showcases water-cooled helmets to keep heat at bay
‘Worst year for me as analyst’: Manjrekar recalls Jadeja, Bhogle episodes
‘Worst year for me as analyst’: Manjrekar recalls Jadeja, Bhogle episodes
New Year’s Eve traffic regulations in Delhi, drink & drive penalty: All you need to know
New Year’s Eve traffic regulations in Delhi, drink & drive penalty: All you need to know
trending topics
Nirmala SitharamanNew Year 2020Sourav GangulyGeneral Bipin RawatPAN Aadhaar LinkRohit SharmaChandrayaan-3Nitish Kumar

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities