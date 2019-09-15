Delay in ability to sit, crawl, walk could indicate health issues in children: Doctors

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 21:28 IST

Delay in early childhood development, such as slow progress in being able to sit, crawl or walk, could be symptoms of underlying health problems, said experts at the ‘Homoeo-Paedicon’ in Lucknow on Sunday. The conference provided a platform for discussions on addressing paediatric health issues through homoeopathy.

“Children being able to sit and hold their head by themselves, crawl and walk at appropriate ages shows normal growth. If they are unable to achieve these benchmarks, it indicates some sort of a deficiency or health problem,” said Dr Harsh Nigam, a speaker at the conference.

Event coordinator Dr Anuruddha Verma said, “Many times, neonatal diseases are life threatening. Even diarrhoea kills lakhs of children every year. The root cause of childhood diseases is incomplete or poor nutrition. If nutrition and early symptoms are watched, children can go on to lead healthy lives.”

Dr Verma said that homoeopathy had proved itself to be the “best option in providing preventive measures”. “Allopathic or modern medicines don’t play such roles,” said the doctor.

Experts also said there was no need to give kids any sort of food supplement if they were having regular and nutritious meals. “Supplements are absolutely not needed. Give a child the food he / she requires and that is enough,” said Dr Nigam.

Speakers said that as the benefits of homoeopathic medicines had been proven scientifically, they should be adopted for the prevention, control and cure of various diseases.

“Even vaccines given to children are based on the ‘homoeopathy theory’ -- that similar things kill / cancel similar things. The virus given in a vaccine is similar to the virus that has to be stopped from harming the body,” explained Dr Nigam.

