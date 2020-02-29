Delay in presentation of budget unprecedented, says Rana KP

cities

Updated: Feb 29, 2020 22:34 IST

Punjab Vidhan Sabha speaker Rana KP Singh on Saturday termed the delay in the presentation of budget by finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal in Vidhan Sabha as unprecedented.

“It for the first time in the history of independent India that the House had to be adjourned because of non-arrival of finance minister on time,” said Rana KP while talking to mediapersons in Rupnagar.

He declined to comment on the question regarding what action would be taken by him in this regard.

On Friday, Manpreet Badal got late in reaching the Vidhan Sabha as the passage to his house was blocked by Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leaders and families of farmers who had committed suicide.

Also, the speaker called for plastic-free Hola Mohalla to be held at Kiratpur Sahib and Anandpur Sahib from March 5 to 10.

He appealed to the organisers of langars (community kitchens) not to use plastic plates, glasses or other material so as to prevent pollution.

He called upon all the political parties and the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) to join hands for ensuring plastic-free Hola Mohalla adding that the district administration will launch an awareness campaign in this regard.