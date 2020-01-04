Delhi: 36-km cycling stretch in four years, Amit Shah to lay foundation stone on January 6

cities

New Delhi: In the next four years, Delhi is likely to have dedicated cycling corridors in the city that will also look to preserve the Capital’s bio-diversity and replenish its water bodies amid the bustling urban neighbourhoods.

Union home minister Amit Shah on Monday is expected to lay the foundation stone of the project, said the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) in a press statement issued on Saturday.

The first phase of the project – named the Delhi Cycle Walk – will cover 36km and connect neighbourhoods that include Badarpur,Tughlaqabad, Saket, Malviya Nagar, Chirag Delhi, Kalkaji, Nehru Place and Vasant Kunj. It will also cover large parts of the Jahapanah forests and other green spaces, senior DDA officials said.

The project also covers several lakes and water bodies, the DDA said.

“Cycling tracks (will) connect business districts, offices, schools, colleges and metro stations,” the DDA said in a statement. “Delhi Cycle Walk will be a controlled track with defined and secure entrance points near residential areas and exit points near places of work, schools etc.These points of entry shall be called origin (and) destination plazas and shall have facilities such as washrooms, tea, coffee, cycle repair points, vehicle parking spaces.”

It further said, “The forests which have been cut by roads will now be joined by building lawns on both sides of the road and then creating under bridge-like infrastructure. Cycle Walk tracks shall move seamlessly from one forest to another. Small water lakes shall also be created to solve water logging problem in sunken areas.”

The first phase of the project will have three corridors. The Nilgai Line will connect Badarpur with the Malviya Nagar Metro Station. The Peacock Line will cover Malviya Nagar to Vasant Kunj. The Bulbul Line connects Chirajg Dilli with Nehru Place.

The DDA said in its statement, Delhi as over 1.1 million active cyclists – people who use bicycle every day to commute between residence and work, other than cycling enthusiasts. The ₹550 crore project aims at providing a “safe, convenient and practical option” to them.

It further said, “Delhi Cycle Walk has been conceived with the objective to take a few million car rides out of the Delhi roads and allow people to walk and cycle safely.”

Developing the first phase of the project is scheduled to be completed in four years. Then, over years, the project is aimed at expanding beyond 200 km coverage, the land owning agency said. Solar powered lights and CCTV cameras with a central monitoring system will also be used.