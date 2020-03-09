Delhi-Baghpat link gets green light

cities

Updated: Mar 09, 2020 23:10 IST

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has got approval to construct the first phase of a new highway that will connect east Delhi’s Akshardham to Uttarakhand’s Dehradun, a distance of almost 170km.

The first phase will connect Akshardham with west Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat, a distance of 32km, by a six-lane highway. NHAI officials say they have already got the in-principle approval for the second phase that will connect Baghpat to Dehradun, a distance of almost 140km.

The proposed new highway is expected to reduce travel time between Delhi and Uttarakhand’s Dehradun by at least two-and-a-half hours. The project may be completed in the next five years.

The Delhi-Baghpat highway will link Akshardham with the Eastern Peripheral Expressway (EPE) at Khekhda in western Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat.

The existing Delhi-Dehradun route is 250km long and touches Ghaziabad (Delhi-Meerut Road), Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Roorkee and Haridwar.

NHAI officials said that the new alternative route — phase 1 between Akshardham and Baghpat, and phase 2 from the EPE in Baghpat till Dehradun — is expected to connect important locations such as Loni, Saharanpur, Mohand and Ganeshpur.

“The financial approvals have been given for the 32-km six-lane highway from Akshardham to EPE in Baghpat. Now bidding process will start and it is likely that the work for the start will begin in May. An in-principle approval for the second part from EPE to Dehradun has also been given recently. It will be a greenfield alignment,” said RP Singh, project director of NHAI. “For the Greenfield alignment the detailed project report and finalisation of alignment is also under process.”

According to official sources the 32-km long project (phase-1) was conceived in January last year but was put on hold due to high cost on account of land acquisition. The phase is expected to be completed in three years and is pegged at ₹3,250 crore, while the greenfield alignment is estimated to be completed in three to five years and cost about ₹4830 crore.

With the help of two combined projects, commuters can start journey from Akshardham in Delhi and travel to Dehradun via Saharanpur in UP.

Earlier in February, Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat had announced that the Centre has given in-principle approval for the construction of the Delhi-Dehradun expressway that will reduce travel time between two cities from anything between 2.5 to 5 hours.

According to officials phase-1 of the project (32km) will have about 14.7km in Delhi and another 17.5km under the jurisdiction of Uttar Pradesh. They added that the highway will pass through Loni town in Ghaizabad and will considerably help in area’s development. Under the project the stretch in Delhi will also have six kilometre of the elevated section while about 12.5km of the other elevated section will be under the jurisdiction of Uttar Pradesh.