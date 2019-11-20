e-paper
Delhi: Cops hunt for gang that cheated women of ₹4 crore

Nov 20, 2019
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
New Delhi

The Delhi Police are looking for a gang of five cheats, which includes two couples, who have allegedly duped more than 12 women, mostly housewives, to the tune of around Rs 4 crore by floating fake companies and tricking them into investing money for higher returns.

Police said the suspects lured the victims through various schemes that promised to double their investment in two years or by assuring a fixed monthly amount in return against the invested money in their company.

The suspects floated more than half a dozen fake companies and tricked people to invest their money using different schemes.

However, after collecting the money from investors, the suspects began dilly-dallying on paying interest amount or returning the invested money, despite the completion of investment schemes’ period.

A case of cheating, breach of trust and criminal conspiracy under sections 420, 406 and 120B of Indian Penal Code was registered on Tuesday with the economic offences wing (EOW) on the complaint of four complainants and others, said additional commissioner of police (EOW) OP Mishra.

Investigators have identified all the five suspects and are conducting raids to nab them, the police said.

One of the complainants, a housewife from Rohini who has been duped of Rs 70 lakh, told the police that in 2016 she came in contact with one of the suspects, a woman, through a common friend. The woman ran a beauty parlour in Rohini. She introduced the housewife to her other partners and they became friends as they belonged the same community.

The suspects told the woman about various investment schemes having high interest returns and began sending her details about them. One of the schemes assured Rs 1.30 lakh per month for 21 month if Rs 12.60 lakh was invested in one company. Another scheme promised that if Rs 8 lakh is invested, the entire amount will be returned after a month and thereafter the investor will be getting Rs 50,000 every week till the company was in business, said an investigator.

“The schemes were lucrative and many housewives invested in them. However, they never got back their interest returns or invested money. The suspects used the money to purchase bungalows, cars and other assets. Our preliminary probe has revealed that the gang has duped more than a dozen housewives,” the officer said.

