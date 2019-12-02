Delhi feels coldest morning this season at 8 degrees, temp will dip to 7 by Friday

cities

Updated: Dec 02, 2019 22:30 IST

New Delhi:

Delhi experienced the coldest morning of the season with the mercury plummeting to 8 degree Celsius on Monday. Scientists at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned of colder days through next week, with the forecast of minimum temperature likely to touch 7 degree Celsius by Friday.

Air quality in the national capital, meanwhile, strayed further into the “poor” category on Monday. The overall air quality index (AQI) of the city was recorded at 279 as against the 250 recorded on Sunday, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

The suburbs of Ghaziabad (325), Greater Noida (298), Faridabad (248) and Noida (275) also recorded an increase in pollution levels.

Scientists at IMD said as the mercury dropped to the season’s lowest, the colder and denser air trapped pollution particles closer to the ground. The maximum temperature was recorded 23.3 degree Celsius on Monday, two degrees below the season’s normal, while the minimum was 8 degree Celsius, a notch below normal.

“The winds will get slower over the week and there will be shallow to dense fog in the morning hours. In the morning, the wind speed is likely to remain between 4 to 6 kmph and even as the day progresses, the wind speed will not be more than 8 kmph,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD’s regional weather forecasting centre.

Srivastava said as the week progresses, the minimum temperature will dip to reach nearly 7 degree Celsius.

Another IMD scientist, who did not wish to be named, said that in the next two days, the AQI is expected to oscillate around the lower end of the ‘very poor’ zone.

“There is a chance of cloudy skies on December 5. The air quality by this time will be in the ‘very poor’ zone,” the scientist said.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered ‘good’, 51-100 ‘satisfactory’, 101-200 ‘moderate’, 201-300 ‘poor’, 301-400 ‘very poor’ and 401-500 ‘severe’. An AQI above 500 falls in the ‘severe plus’ category.

The System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), ministry of earth science’s weather and air quality monitoring centre, forecast also shows AQI will plunge to the lower end of the “very poor” category on Tuesday and Wednesday.

It said the fire count in UP, Haryana and Punjab was 300 on Sunday and the north-westerly winds were bringing residue from crop stubble burning in these states to Delhi.

“The share of stubble burning in Delhi’s pollution is expected to be 10% on Tuesday. It was 4% on Monday,” SAFAR forecast said on Monday.