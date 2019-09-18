Delhi govt approves construction of new cultural complex

cities

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Wednesday approved the construction of a new cultural complex for the Sahitya Kala Parishad, the cultural wing of the government for music, dance, drama and fine arts. The new complex is to be established at Vikaspuri in North Delhi.

“Delhi needs more space for cultural performances, so we have come up with this plan to establish a cultural centre at Vikaspuri. This will not only allow eminent artists to come to Delhi and perform but also give people of Delhi who love culture a space to showcase their talent,” said Manish Sisodia, deputy chief minister.

The decision was taken at an executive meeting of the Sahitya Kala Parishad. Board members also suggested the establishment of a publication wing which would carry out book launches and publish theses of in-house research. The deputy chief minister approved the same, stating that “we should treat publications as an important branch of Sahitya Kala Parishad. We can start with working on publishing coffee table books in the order of volumes, portraying the lives and legacies of renowned artists.”

