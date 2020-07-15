Delhi govt begins process to set up its own education board

cities

Updated: Jul 15, 2020 21:21 IST

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Wednesday initiated the process of formation of its own school education board and constituted two committees — Delhi Education Board Committee and Delhi Curriculum Reform Committee — to work on it.

In its Budget 2020-21, the Delhi government had announced plans for curriculum reforms and creating a new board of education for the national capital.

Delhi education minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday convened a joint meeting of these committees. “Our government schools have showcased exemplary performance in class 12 board exam results. This is a reflection of the work that has been done in the last five years. But 98% result is not enough, we have to work together to take education to the next level,” he said.

The committee for creation of the framework for Delhi State Education Board will study global best practices in learning assessment, re-imagine current assessment practices and provide a roadmap for an innovative, student-friendly scheme of assessment to be followed by the new board. “The committee for the creation of a new curriculum for children up to the age of 14 years will study globally renowned best practices in curriculum and reforms and recommend what is best suited for Delhi,” the government said in a statement.

The committee is mandated to re-imagine current curriculum, pedagogical practices and provide a roadmap for an innovative, student-friendly curriculum for the pre-primary, primary and upper primary stages in the schools of Delhi.

“Our past results have been reflective of what can be done within the existing education system in the past five years, by bringing about massive transformation in the quality of education. But now, the team should think about redesigning the education system in a way that will suit the demand and challenges of the 21st century world,” he said.