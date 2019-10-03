Delhi govt opens creche in Delhi Secretariat

cities

A creche was inaugurated for employees who work at the Delhi Secretariat on Thursday by deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia.

“The government took the initiative keeping in mind that many government officials leave their home and send their kids to the private creches, which forces the parents to spend very less time with their kids,” the government said in a press statement issued on Thursday.

It further said, “By this initiative, the officials can now keep the kids within their own office premises which will not only help them to bridge the gap of physical distance between parents and kids but also this will strengthen both parents and the children emotionally.”

The creche, located on the second floor of the Secretariat building, has two feeding centres, two sleeping rooms comprising four beds, a playroom, two dressing rooms and a huge living area for the kids and their parents.

“This step will ensure the working women in the government to spend quality time with their children which will create a favourable atmosphere for both,” Sisodia said during the inauguration.

