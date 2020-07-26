e-paper
Home / Cities / Delhi govt to launch job portal for those who lost employment due to Covid lockdown

Delhi govt to launch job portal for those who lost employment due to Covid lockdown

cities Updated: Jul 26, 2020 23:35 IST
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi: The Delhi government is likely to launch a portal next month to make job opportunities available to those who have lost employment due to the Covid-19 lockdown, a senior government official said on Sunday.

“Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has planned to announce a series of initiatives next week for the economic revival of Delhi. With the turnaround in Delhi’s Covid situation, the focus is now on getting the economy back on track and generating jobs. The chief minister has received several suggestions from business groups, economists, and representatives from trade and industry, among other stakeholders, in the last two weeks,” said a senior government official, who did not wish to be identified.

The official further said, “With a large number of migrant labourers returning to Delhi now, the Delhi government is all set to launch a job portal next month to connect job-seekers with potential employers. The portal will help in the recruitment of skilled, semi-skilled and unskilled employees. A detailed action plan is being prepared based on the recommendations of all experts and industry representatives, and a series of announcements are expected next week.”

Earlier this month, a similar job portal was launched by the Maharashtra government.

Several representations were also received by Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi, an advisory body to the Delhi government, which has recently formed a 12-member committee to suggest measures for economic recovery in the Capital. “Several industry associations such as CII, Automotive Parts Merchant Association, Delhi Textile Merchants Association, National Restaurants Association of India, and Handicrafts Exporters Association have given their suggestions on measures Delhi government should take to revive the economy,” said a member of the committee who did not wish to be identified.

The member said, “Focus will be to get all business activity in Delhi to restart including opening malls, hotels, etc.”

