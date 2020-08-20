e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 20, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Delhi HC notice to govt, north MCD on delayed salaries of hospital workers

Delhi HC notice to govt, north MCD on delayed salaries of hospital workers

cities Updated: Aug 20, 2020 22:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi:

The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked the Delhi government and the North Delhi Municipal Corporation to respond to a petition filed by the Hospital Employees Union of the civic body, seeking a direction for the immediate release of their pending salaries.

A bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad also issued notices to both the authorities on a petition by the union that comprises employees working in the civic body hospitals.

Appearing for the petitioners, advocate Rajiv Agarwal contended that the authorities were not paying timely salaries to Group C and Group D employees even during the Covid pandemic when their workload increased manifold and the staff became more vulnerable to the infection.

The counsel said while Group C employees have not been paid for May, June and July, Group D employees have not got their dues for June and July.

“For the past five to six years, the respondent No. I (NrDMC) has made a habit of paying salary to the employees concerned after a delay of two to three months. It is submitted that delay in payment of salary has become a chronic problem with NrDMC,” the plea claimed.

The plea said the employees and unions made various representations in June and July but no action was taken. It said the union and employees, considering their responsibility to other citizens, are not resorting to coercive industrial actions such as strike and seeking the court’s help.

top news
India nudges Beijing to walk the talk on Ladakh disengagement, China doesn’t budge
India nudges Beijing to walk the talk on Ladakh disengagement, China doesn’t budge
More than 1.1 mn stranded Indians returned home through Vande Bharat Mission
More than 1.1 mn stranded Indians returned home through Vande Bharat Mission
“May other cities also be inspired...”: PM Modi congratulates Swachh Survekshan 2020 winners
“May other cities also be inspired...”: PM Modi congratulates Swachh Survekshan 2020 winners
Russia looking for partnership with India to produce Covid vaccine: RDIF CEO
Russia looking for partnership with India to produce Covid vaccine: RDIF CEO
Law has to be fair and balanced: Congress on Prashant Bhushan contempt case
Law has to be fair and balanced: Congress on Prashant Bhushan contempt case
Democratic nominee for US vice-president Kamala Harris makes history
Democratic nominee for US vice-president Kamala Harris makes history
Nearly 30,000 deaths in 3 yrs due to trespassing, ‘untoward incidents’: Railways
Nearly 30,000 deaths in 3 yrs due to trespassing, ‘untoward incidents’: Railways
IPL 2020: Rajasthan, Punjab teams leave for UAE, with masks & PPE amid Covid
IPL 2020: Rajasthan, Punjab teams leave for UAE, with masks & PPE amid Covid
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid 19Irrfan KhanUS elections 2020Heavy rain in Delhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In