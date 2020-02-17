Delhi HC seeks Centre, CBI’s response on plea seeking probe into Gargi College molestation

cities

Updated: Feb 17, 2020 23:15 IST

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday sought the response of the Centre and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on a plea that has sought a court-monitored probe by the apex probe agency into the alleged molestation of students during a cultural fest at Delhi University’s Gargi College last week.

A bench of chief justice D N Patel and justice C Hari Shankar issued the notice to the Centre and the CBI on a plea filed by advocate ML Sharma, who had filed the plea in the high court, hours after the Supreme Court refused to entertain the plea and asked them to move the HC.

In his plea, Sharma has sought the preservation of all video recordings and CCTV camera footage from the college campus in his plea. The plea sought that people involved in the “planned criminal conspiracy” be arrested.

The petition contended that it was a planned political and criminal conspiracy hatched in the backdrop of the Delhi elections and that no action was taken after the incident.