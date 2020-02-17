e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 17, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Delhi HC seeks Centre, CBI’s response on plea seeking probe into Gargi College molestation

Delhi HC seeks Centre, CBI’s response on plea seeking probe into Gargi College molestation

cities Updated: Feb 17, 2020 23:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday sought the response of the Centre and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on a plea that has sought a court-monitored probe by the apex probe agency into the alleged molestation of students during a cultural fest at Delhi University’s Gargi College last week.

A bench of chief justice D N Patel and justice C Hari Shankar issued the notice to the Centre and the CBI on a plea filed by advocate ML Sharma, who had filed the plea in the high court, hours after the Supreme Court refused to entertain the plea and asked them to move the HC.

In his plea, Sharma has sought the preservation of all video recordings and CCTV camera footage from the college campus in his plea. The plea sought that people involved in the “planned criminal conspiracy” be arrested.

The petition contended that it was a planned political and criminal conspiracy hatched in the backdrop of the Delhi elections and that no action was taken after the incident.

top news
154 eminent citizens write to President in favour of CAA, NRC and NPR
154 eminent citizens write to President in favour of CAA, NRC and NPR
Why Delhi judge decided to order hanging of 4 rape convicts on March 3
Why Delhi judge decided to order hanging of 4 rape convicts on March 3
Cong ready to take part in J-K rural polls if party leaders are released
Cong ready to take part in J-K rural polls if party leaders are released
Two more Indians test positive for coronavirus on cruise ship off Japan
Two more Indians test positive for coronavirus on cruise ship off Japan
British MP turned back from Delhi airport, govt says her visa was cancelled
British MP turned back from Delhi airport, govt says her visa was cancelled
Vodafone Idea to pay 35 billion rupees in telecom dues this week
Vodafone Idea to pay 35 billion rupees in telecom dues this week
Your fingers won’t be there: Ashwin recalls incident when he was ‘abducted’
Your fingers won’t be there: Ashwin recalls incident when he was ‘abducted’
How Sonia Gandhi stopped Dr Singh from resigning | On The Record
How Sonia Gandhi stopped Dr Singh from resigning | On The Record
trending topics
Realme X50 ProAsim RiazCoronavirusBSEB Admit CardSonam KapoorGuilty poster

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities