Delhi home dept will seek legal help on police refusal to share FIRs on riots

Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 00:08 IST

New Delhi:

The Delhi government’s home department has decided to seek the law secretary’s opinion on Delhi Police’s refusal to share copies of FIRs related to the February communal riots with the elected government and the Delhi Assembly panel for minority welfare, the Delhi Waqf Board said in a statement on Thursday.

The decision was taken during House panel proceedings on Wednesday. The Delhi Waqf Board is assisting the panel in matters concerning the violence in north-east Delhi that claimed 53 lives and left over 600 people injured.

The board said the home department has been directed by the Delhi Assembly panel to write to police and demand an explanation on why no case has been registered against BJP leaders such as West Delhi MP Parvesh Verma and Kapil Mishra, who unsuccessfully contested the assembly polls in February, for allegedly delivering provocative speeches in the run-up to the polls and days before the riots.

“Several videos were played during the proceedings in the House. Kapil Mishra and Parvesh Verma can be seen in them,” the statement said.

The House panel is chaired by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan, who is former chairperson of the Delhi Waqf Board.

In response, Verma said, “The police have probed the cases and submitted their findings to the court of law. I have a clean chit. The intervention of the panel in this regard makes no sense.”

Mishra said, “Some people in AAP are desperate to divert attention from people such as Tahir Hussain (AAP’s municipal councillor) who is accused of murder, Umar Khalid, Khalid Saifi, etc. And, hence, they are repeatedly trying to make false cases against me and Mr Parvesh Verma. All of their attempts have failed in the past. I have firm faith on law and Constitution.”

The panel took note of several cases in which riot victims did not get appropriate compensation. People related to four such cases appeared before the panel on Wednesday.

One was a minor who had sustained a bullet injury and the bullet is still stuck inside his leg. His case was recorded as a simple injury and so received only Rs 20,000 compensation.

There is another case in which a person sustained severe injuries on the head leading to partial loss of memory. His case too was recorded as that of simple injury, the Waqf Board said.

It said that out of 3,300 cases of compensation, 657 were dismissed after a survey. The committee has asked for the survey to be done again.