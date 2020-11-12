Delhi: Man kills widowed sister-in-law, walks to DCP office with her daughter to confess

cities

Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 23:59 IST

New Delhi:

An electrician killed his widowed sister-in-law on Tuesday afternoon and walked with the woman’s three-year-old daughter to the office of the deputy commissioner of police to confess and surrender, the police said.

The suspect and his sister-in-law were to be married soon, but the woman did not want to stay with her mother-in-law, the police said about the alleged dispute that would trigger frequent quarrels and eventually led to the murder.

Ved Prakash Surya, DCP (north-east), whose office premises the suspect visited to confess, said the alleged killer has been arrested and booked for murder.

The DCP identified the suspect as 26-year-old Rohit alias Monu, a resident of Karawal Nagar.

“Rohit’s older brother had married the victim in 2013. The couple had a six-year-old son and a three-year-old daughter,” the DCP said.

But in 2017, Rohit’s brother died by suicide. The DCP said the reason behind the step is not known.

After her husband’s death, the woman had moved to her parents’ home with her two children. But in January, Rohit brought the woman and her two children back to his home.

“Rohit and his sister-in-law had been living together for the past many months. They planned to get married soon,” the DCP said.

But along with them lived Rohit’s mother, which the police said the woman was allegedly not comfortable about. “The victim had been compelling Rohit to either send his mother to live elsewhere or move to a rented home away from her,” the DCP said, quoting the suspect.

The police are questioning Rohit’s family and neighbours to find the reason behind the quarrels.

Around 2.30 pm on Tuesday, the duo again fought over the same issue at their home in Karawal Nagar.

“During the quarrel, Rohit strangled his sister-in-law to death. Her son was at a relative’s home and daughter was playing outside their house,” said the DCP.

The suspect locked the house from outside, picked up the little girl and walked to the DCP’s office. “As soon as he confessed to the murder, we alerted the local police,” the DCP said.

The suspect accompanied a police team to the crime scene where the victim was found lying dead.

The two orphaned children have been handed over to their maternal grandparents.