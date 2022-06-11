Patient, 64, dies in Delhi hospital blaze: 'No fire fighting system was working'

A 64-year-old patient - admitted in the intensive care unit - at a hospital in Delhi's Rohini died after a fire broke out early on Saturday morning. The mishap was reported at the Brahm Shakti Hospital in the northwestern part of the national capital. The blaze was reported at around 4:50 am at the third floor of the hospital - it is suspected to have been triggered due to a short circuit.

While all other patients were moved out to safety, the 64-year-old could not be evacuated. He was on a ventilator.

No fire fighting system at the hospital “was in working condition”, and the exit was blocked, Delhi Fire Services director Atul Garg said, adding that nine fire engines were rushed to the site soon after the accident.

“A PCR call regarding a fire at Brahm Shakti Hospital, Rohini, was received. Local police reached at the spot and fire tenders were called. The fire was at third floor apparently due to short circuit. All patient were safe except one in 3rd floor ICU who couldn't be shifted,” read a statement by Pravav Tayal, deputy of commissioner of police, Rohini.

“Due to the fire, electricity and oxygen supply was halted,” the DCP added.

The city has seen at least two other fire incidents this week. In Lajpat Nagar, a majority of people were safely evacuated from a building after it caught fire. A day later, a six-storey building in Batla House near Jamia Nagar caught fire and nearly 30 people were trapped. Nine of them inhaled smoke, suffered injuries and were admitted to a government hospital while others were rescued by the firefighters.

Last month, 27 people were killed in Mundka in one of the worst blazes Delhi has seen in recent years. The mishap was reported at a building, which had office spaces, and is close to the Mundka metro station.

