 10,000 Delhi street vendors get loans under PM SVANidhi | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Delhi / 10,000 Delhi street vendors get loans under PM SVANidhi

10,000 Delhi street vendors get loans under PM SVANidhi

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 16, 2024 08:13 PM IST

The scheme rolled out in June 2020 during the first wave of COVID-19 is a microcredit facility with which collateral-free loans up to Rs.50,000 are given to street vendors

New Delhi: Loans to 10,000 street vendors in Delhi were disbursed on Friday under the Prime Minister Street Vendor’s AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM-SVANidhi) scheme implemented by the union ministry of housing and urban affairs (MoHUA), officials said.

(Representative Photo)
(Representative Photo)

With this, the milestone of 200,000loan disbursements in Delhi will be crossed, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri, who heads the MoHUA, said at the mega camp organised by the state-level bankers’ committee.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

“The SVANidhi yojana is aimed to restore the Swarozgar, Svavlamban, and Swabhimaan of street vendors,” the minister said.

“….Now, street vendors are no longer solely dependent on informal credit channels where they were forced to pay exorbitant interest rates. The government has provided them with an alternative,” he added.

The scheme rolled out in June 2020 during the first wave of COVID-19 is a microcredit facility with which collateral-free loans up to Rs.50,000 are given to street vendors. The beneficiaries can avail Rs.10,000 as the first tranche, and upon successful repayment, they are eligible for a loan of Rs.20,000 and a third tranche of Rs.50,000 upon repayment of the second loan.

Under the scheme, regular repayments are incentivised with a 7% interest subsidy, and digital transactions are rewarded with cashback up to Rs.1,200 per year.

VK Saxena, lieutenant-governor of Delhi, Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad, minister of state for finance, Meenakshi Lekhi, minister of state for external affairs and culture, and Harsh Vardhan, Delhi MP, were among the other dignitaries present at the event.

Puri said that loans to 6.9 million street vendors amounting to Rs.10,678 crores have been disbursed to date. In the recently announced interim budget for 2024-25, the Union government reduced the budgetary allocation for this scheme to Rs.326.32 crore from Rs.468 crore allocated in the previous year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On