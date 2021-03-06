104-year-old takes Covid-19 vaccine at Delhi's hospital, urges all to take shot
A 104-year-old citizen, Tulsi Das Chawla, a resident of Delhi got vaccinated at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Saturday.
The hospital authorities felt enthusiastic while administering the COVID-19 vaccine dose and said that this 104-year-old octogenarian was successfully vaccinated for Covid-19. No adverse effects were witnessed at the hospital today.
As per the official records, Tulsi Das Chawla was born on November 1, 1917, and is a resident of Patel Nagar in New Delhi. Previously, he was an Indian Foreign Service (IAS) from where he retired in 1975.
He was successfully vaccinated with the first dose of the 'Covishield' vaccine and even at this age, does not suffer from any major comorbidities.
The octogenarian told ANI, "I urge everyone who is eligible to come forward and get themselves administered with COVID-19 vaccine. It is totally safe."
Dr DS Rana, Chairman, and Head of Department of Nephrology at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital told ANI: "We are witnessing huge enthusiasm among more than 60 years of age group to take their vaccine shot. Chawla is an inspiration to all of us, and inspires us to come forward without any hesitation for vaccination drive."
"Today 476 people were vaccinated at this hospital," Rana said.
The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16, 2021, and the vaccination of the Frontline Workers (FLWs) started on February 2. The next phase of Covid-19 vaccination commenced on March 1 for those who are over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.
