A health worker collecting a swab sample for a Covid-19 test at MCD dispensary, Kalkaji, in New Delhi.(Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
1,072 more Covid-19 cases, caseload drops to 54-day low

  • The city also saw 117 people succumb to Covid-19 on Thursday. The seven-day average deaths fell to 176, the lowest since April 20.
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 28, 2021 03:23 AM IST

The Capital’s Covid-19 graph continued its downward trajectory on Thursday, with daily infections falling sharply, as Delhi added 1,072 new cases of Covid-19, over 400 fewer than the previous day.

Thursday’s case count, the lowest in a single-day since March 30 (when it added 992 cases) came on the back of over 70,000 tests, and at a positivity rate of 1.53%, a number that has now dropped for 21 consecutive days.

The positivity rate has now stayed below 5% for a week, and below 2% for two days.

The city also saw 117 people succumb to Covid-19 on Thursday. The seven-day average deaths fell to 176, the lowest since April 20.

Active cases are also at their lowest in 54 days, with 16,378 currently battling the virus.

delhi news coronavirus crisis
