11K apply for 1,100 PG seats at Delhi’s Ambedkar University

The Dr BR Ambedkar University (AUD) has received more than 11,000 applications for 1,100 postgraduate seats across 27 programmes, officials said, adding that this is the highest number of applications for PG courses that the varsity has received since it was established in 2008. The Ambedkar University at Kashmiri Gate in New Delhi. (HT PHOTO)

In comparison, AUD received 7,612 applications for its PG programmes in 2023, and 6,546 in 2022.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

University officials said that this year, the most applications were for the Master’s in Economics course, followed by English, sociology, and business administration.

The last date for applying for PG courses is June 17. “We are expecting the number (of applications) to cross 12,000 by the last date,” said AUD vice-chancellor Anu Singh Lather.

AUD also offers 21 undergraduate programmes, the admission process for which is yet to start.

Delhi University and Jawaharlal Nehru University are also going through their admission processes for the academic year 2024-25.

DU offers 79 undergraduate courses, with 71,000 seats. In addition, the university offers 82 PG courses with 13,500 seats.

Last year, DU received close to 246,000 applications for its UG courses, and about 56,325 registrations for PG courses. “The total number of registered users for PG CUET this year is 85,144. Since the UG admission process is still going on, the data on registrations can only be shared at a later stage,” dean of admissions Haneet Gandhi said.