12 stuck in lift in Delhi’s Karol Bagh, rescued after 3 hours
Delhi Fire Services director Atul Garg said they received a call at 3am that people were trapped in an elevator in a bar
Twelve people were stuck in an elevator for three hours in a restro bar in the city on Monday, police officers aware of the matter said.
Delhi Fire Services director Atul Garg said they received a call at 3am that people were trapped in an elevator in a bar in central Delhi’s Karol Bagh. “Three fire tenders were pressed into service. The elevator was stuck between the first and second floors of the building. The people who were trapped inside were visiting the bar on the second floor. We cut the roof of the elevator and took people out one by one in a three-hour-long operation,” said Garg, adding that all the people were rescued by 6am.
Police officers suspect that the elevator malfunctioned due to overcrowding.