IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Delhi News / 12-year-old girl kidnapped, tortured and forced into prostitution rescued by police; 4 held
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

12-year-old girl kidnapped, tortured and forced into prostitution rescued by police; 4 held

A 12-year-old girl who was kidnapped from south-west Delhi in January, burnt with cigarette butts, forced into prostitution, and raped by several men, was rescued by the Delhi Police on Tuesday
READ FULL STORY
By Shiv Sunny, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 11:57 PM IST

A 12-year-old girl who was kidnapped from south-west Delhi in January, burnt with cigarette butts, forced into prostitution, and raped by several men, was rescued by the Delhi Police on Tuesday.

Police also arrested two men, Sanjay Rajput and Anshu Sharma, and two women, Sapna Goyal and Kanika Roy, who allegedly kidnapped and forced the girl into prostitution.

Police said there could be a wider prostitution racket run by the four persons ,who operated through WhatsApp groups and had clients across the country.

The police are now probing the racketeers to know if they had kidnapped other children and forced them into the sex trade. The identities of the men, who allegedly raped the minor girl, are also being ascertained as it appears that some of the men knew that the girl was a minor and that she had been forced into prostitution.

According to the police, the child lived with her mother in south-west Delhi’s Kapashera. Police said her father had died and she was an only child. Her mother reported her missing on January 21 after which a kidnapping case was registered at Kapashera police station.

The police probe has now revealed that the girl was kidnapped when she went out to buy chips from a local shop. The four kidnappers -- two of them from her own neighbourhood -- took her to a nearby house on the pretext of offering her a piece of a birthday cake.

The cake, however, was spiked and the girl fell unconscious after eating it, said Urvija Goel, deputy commissioner of police (west).

Thereafter, to force the girl into prostitution, they tortured her and offered her pills and drugs, the details of which are yet to be ascertained, the DCP said.

“There were cigarette burns on her arms. She was forced to drink alcohol,” said another investigator who did not want to be identified.

Once the girl was not in a position to resist, she was pushed into prostitution and raped by men in Delhi and Bihar. “There are text messages to reveal that some men looking for young women were offered the child and informed that she was a minor,” said the unnamed investigator quoted above.

The prostitution gang dealt with their customers through WhatsApp. “There were over 150 WhatsApp groups of this racket and had a thousand customers from across India,” Goel said.

Police said a team from Rajouri Garden police station in west Delhi was trying to trace some missing children when this girl’s name cropped up. Sometime last month, the police team got in touch with the girl’s mother and realised that the girl was kidnapped by traffickers.

“About a month after her disappearance, the kidnappers allowed the girl to make a 30 second phone call to her mother. Her mother wasn’t told about her location,” said a second investigator, who did not want to be identified.

A subsequent phone call followed in which the kidnappers urged the mother not to pursue the girl’s disappearance any further. Police said the kidnappers were worried that the police would track them. “They offered her any amount she wanted. But we were in touch with the mother and she only demanded that her daughter be returned to her,” the officer said.

Eventually, the police used the communication between the mother and the kidnappers to pursue an online trail left by the suspects. The police traced the girl to Majnu ka Tilla in North Delhi on Tuesday from where she was rescued and her captors arrested.

Last year, on average, eight cases of kidnapping of women and children, six incidents of molestation and over four rapes were reported daily in Delhi. There were also 65 cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. However, according to Delhi Police data, all crimes under these particular heads, were considerably lower than in 2019.

Chinmoy Biswal, Delhi Police spokesperson, said local police as well as the crime branch, have been pursuing prostitution rackets, particularly those suspected of trafficking women and minor girls. “We also take every missing complaint related to children very seriously. Even this child was traced due to our constant efforts to trace all missing children,” he said.

The officer said anyone suspecting the trafficking or abuse of any child must immediately call the police control room on 112. “The aim should be to bring such crimes to the notice of the police immediately,” Biswal said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Delhi adds 607 Covid-19 cases as infection graph inches upwards

By Anonna Dutt, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 11:58 PM IST
The number of new coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases reported daily jumped by nearly 200 in the last two days, with Delhi adding 607 infections on Thursday — the most since January 6, as Delhi’s Covid-19 graph continued to climb, amid a sharp nationwide rise increase in cases, with experts imploring residents to maintain precautions and get vaccinated if eligible
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Kejriwal to address farmers in Haryana’s Jind on April 4

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 11:58 PM IST
Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal will be addressing a gathering of farmers in Haryana’s Jind on April 4 on the three contentious farm laws against which a large number of farmers have gathered at Delhi’s borders for more than three months now, said AAP’s Rajya Sabha member and Haryana co-in charge Sushil Gupta on Thursday
READ FULL STORY
Close
The DDA approved the TOD policy on Thursday. (Above) An artist’s impression of the first TOD project at Karkardooma.
The DDA approved the TOD policy on Thursday. (Above) An artist’s impression of the first TOD project at Karkardooma.
delhi news

Parking space may be defined by dwelling units, not plot size

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 12:11 AM IST
  • The dynamic parking policy mandates that parking space in residential areas will be based on the size and number of dwelling units on a plot instead of the total built-up area.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

12-year-old girl kidnapped, tortured and forced into prostitution rescued by police; 4 held

By Shiv Sunny, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 11:57 PM IST
A 12-year-old girl who was kidnapped from south-west Delhi in January, burnt with cigarette butts, forced into prostitution, and raped by several men, was rescued by the Delhi Police on Tuesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Ministry issues guidelines to keep pollution from making Covid-19 infections worse

By Soumya Pillai, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 11:57 PM IST
In a bid to prevent high levels of air pollution from increasing the severity of Covid-19 infections, the Union ministry of environment, forest and climate change (MoEFCC) released a set of guidelines and best practices to be adopted by state governments and citizens to control the spread of infections
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Delhi govt plans light and sound show, photo gallery at CP to mark Martyr’s Day

By Kainat Sarfaraz, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 11:57 PM IST
Nearly 50 sunboard banners capturing the life of revolutionary socialist Bhagat Singh and the Independence struggle, a light and sound show depicting the freedom fighter’s life, cultural performances, and a talk show – that is how the Delhi government plans to mark Singh’s death anniversary on March 23, also observed as Martyr’s Day
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Delhi govt to double vaccination centres, extend their timings to cover 125,000 people daily

By Anonna Dutt, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 11:56 PM IST
Keeping vaccination centres open for 12 hours and increasing the number of inoculation sites across the city are two of several measures that the Delhi government is taking to increase the daily vaccination numbers from the current nearly 40,000 to 125,000
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

A year of learning without going to school

By Fareeha Iftikhar, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 11:56 PM IST
It has been a year since students up to class 8 in Delhi have been to school; met and interacted with classmates; stepped on to a ground to play with friends; or sat in a class with a blackboard, to learn the pen and paper way
READ FULL STORY
Close
One case of minor AEFI (adverse events following immunisation) was recorded, officials said.(REUTERS)
One case of minor AEFI (adverse events following immunisation) was recorded, officials said.(REUTERS)
delhi news

More than 40k people vaccinated on Thursday in Delhi

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 10:41 PM IST
On Wednesday, 28,394 people were vaccinated, a major fall in number from the 38,437 people who had received the vaccine shots on Tuesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Coronavirus: Delhi government health team members at the IGI international Airport wearing masks as precaution (File Photo/HT).
Coronavirus: Delhi government health team members at the IGI international Airport wearing masks as precaution (File Photo/HT).
delhi news

Delhi records over 600 cases of Covid-19 for fourth time this year

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 10:21 PM IST
The 654 infections recorded on January 6 were the city’s highest this year, while daily cases crossed 600 twice more that month. Delhi's active caseload, meanwhile, increased to 2,924.
READ FULL STORY
Close
At present, there are about 1,000 government and 1,700 private schools in Delhi, nearly all of which are affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).(Sanchit Khanna/HT file photo. Representative image)
At present, there are about 1,000 government and 1,700 private schools in Delhi, nearly all of which are affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).(Sanchit Khanna/HT file photo. Representative image)
delhi news

Delhi: DBSE registered, notification detailing modalities soon, says report

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 07:40 PM IST
The Delhi Board of School Education (DBSE), which was approved by the Cabinet on March 6, was registered on Tuesday. "The board was officially registered on Tuesday and is expected to bring a most-awaited reform in the school assessment system.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (HT File Photo)
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (HT File Photo)
delhi news

Covid-19: No need to panic, says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal | Key points

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 06:58 PM IST
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal chaired a meeting on Thursday as the national capital finds itself on the verge of a fresh wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. (File photo)
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. (File photo)
delhi news

CM: Can vaccinate all of Delhi in 3 months

By Sweta Goswami, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 12:55 AM IST
Emphasising that vaccination is the most effective way to control the spread of Covid-19, Kejriwal said that his government will increase daily inoculation capacity from 30,000-40,000 to 125,000 by doubling the number of centres from the existing 500, and extending their timing by four hours.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.(PTI)
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.(PTI)
india news

CM Kejriwal urges Centre to make Covid-19 vaccine available to all

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Shivani, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 05:18 PM IST
  • Kejriwal also claimed that the Delhi government can cover the entire city within three months if the Center permits vaccination for all.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (AP)
Representational image. (AP)
delhi news

Sharp rise in Delhi’s jobless during lockdown, women worst hit: Survey

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 04:20 PM IST
While the unemployment rate among men rose from 8.7% to 23.3% during the survey period, the rate among women rose from 25.6% to 54.7%, stated the report, which is yet to be shared in the public domain
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP