All the injured persons lived in the same N-block neighbourhood. (PTI Photo)(PTI)
13 injured in cylinder blast in outer Delhi

  • Four people who suffered major burns were taken to safdarjung hospital for treatment
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 20, 2021 03:46 AM IST

Thirteen people suffered burn injuries in a cylinder blast in outer Delhi’s Mangolpuri, police said on Sunday.

Police said while most of the injured were rushed to the Sanjay Gandhi hospital, four people, who suffered major burns, were taken to Safdarjung hospital.

Police said five more people were also shifted to Safdarjung hospital later.

According to police, residents of Mangolpuri’s N-block heard a loud sound and saw a house on fire, following which they received a distress call about the cylinder blast around around 6.30pm.

“The police team from Mangolpuri and two fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The house belongs to a man named Ganesh and his wife Savitri. They were reportedly changing the gas cylinder when it burst. Preliminary enquiry suggests gas leaked while changing the gas cylinder, which caused the blast,” said deputy commissioner of police (outer) Parvinder Singh.

He added that all the injured persons lived in the same N-block neighbourhood. “They lived in 25 square yard houses in the area,” said DCP Singh.

delhi news cylinder blast
