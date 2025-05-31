13-year-old girl found murdered in Delhi; mother being questioned

A 13-year-old girl was allegedly found murdered at her residence in Dwarka’s Dabri on Thursday afternoon. Her mother told police that the girl’s hands and feet had been tied, but police found the body untied upon arrival. Investigators said they have ruled out sexual assault, although a post-mortem report is awaited. Deputy commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said the police control room received a call at 1.45pm reporting the murder of a minor girl. (Representational image)

Deputy commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said the police control room received a call at 1.45pm reporting the murder of a minor girl. “When the police team reached the spot in Dabri’s Sitapur, the girl was found dead in a room on the terrace of a residential building,” Singh said.

“The girl was lying dead in suspicious circumstances in a room located on the terrace of the third floor. Crime and forensic teams were called to the scene. No signs of sexual assault were observed,” he added. A case of murder has been registered, and an investigation is underway.

An investigator, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the police were alerted by the caretaker of the building. “When we arrived, the mother was crying inconsolably next to the body. She claimed her daughter’s hands and feet had been tied with cloth, but by the time we got there, the body was untied. It is likely the mother removed the bindings,” the officer said.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that the victim lived with her mother, an 18-year-old sister who works in a factory, and two brothers—one aged 12, who is a school student, and the other, 16, who works as a delivery agent. The girl was a Class 7 student at a government school. Her father passed away several years ago.

“On Thursday morning, the elder sister had left for work. The younger brother was not at home either. The mother told us she had stepped out with her elder son for some work, leaving the girl alone at home,” the officer said.

The CCTV footage obtained during the investigation showed that the mother returned home around 11.30am and stayed for about 15 minutes. “When questioned, she said she had come back to change clothes. She claimed her daughter was alive and at home during that time,” the officer added.

The building houses several families on rent. Police said they are questioning all residents to determine the motive and identify the suspect. The mother is also being questioned. “We have strong leads in the case. It’s likely to be worked out soon,” the officer said.

The police are investigating if there was any sign of forced entry and if any objects from the house were found disturbed or missing.

The door to the house, which was the only entrance to the residence, was open when the crime was discovered, police officials aware of the case said.

Police said the post-mortem examination was conducted on Friday. The girl is suspected to have been strangled to death, though the final report of the post-mortem examination is awaited.

.