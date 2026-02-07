14 tenders, 150 personnel tackle Safdarjung fire in Delhi

New Delhi The fire, as seen below the Safdarjung flyover. (HT Photo)

Over 14 fire tenders and 150 personnel were deployed for firefighting operations at a civic body-run storage facility located in Laxmibai Nagar, under the Safdarjung flyover, after a blaze was reported on Friday evening. Officials said there was no injury or casualty, but said they will confirm the same once the cooling operation is conducted.

The incident sparked traffic congestion around Aurobindo Marg and the Safdarjung flyover, as authorities blocked a part of the flyover for the firefighting operation.

Deputy commissioner of police (southwest) Amit Goel said there was no loss of life until late Friday. A Delhi Fire Service (DFS) officer said the fire call was received at 6.02pm.

The DFS officer said, “It was a fire at an NDMC godown where debris and other material is usually stored. Initially, we sent four fire tenders to the spot to douse the flames. However, within 10 minutes, the fire officials reported that the entire godown and stretch was ablaze. Fearing public safety around the flyover and adjacent road, we deployed four more fire tenders. By 6.55pm, we had sent at least 14 fire tenders to the spot to control the fire.”

“All the persons who were sitting and resting near the godown have been evacuated. We are yet to commence the cooling operation and will then confirm about the casualties,” the officer said.

DCP Goel said the godown is located next to an old temple. “Heavy flames were observed in the NDMC godown. The police promptly and safely evacuated all persons from the fire-affected area. Due to the timely information, a major incident was averted. Efforts are underway to bring the fire under control,” he said.