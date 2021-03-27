15 secondary edu directorate employees test Covid positive, office sealed

Fifteen employees, including the deputy director, working at secondary education department’s directorate located at Park Road tested positive for Covid on Friday, prompting the district administration to seal the office, an official said.

There are nearly 100 employees in the directorate of the secondary education department. The Covid test reports of 80 employees is still awaited. The district administration had carried out the Covid sample test drive at the directorate.

Joint director education, Bhagwati Singh in a letter to additional chief secretary, secondary education, Aradhana Shukla said those who tested Covid positive included deputy director, education, Vikas Srivastava, Sriram Rawat, Ajit Singh, Prem Kumar Mehto, Sitaram Rajvanshi, an administrative officer, Sachindra Mishra, senior assistant, Hari Shankar, principal assistant, Sohan Lal and Ravi Prakash.

The above nine tested positive after an antigen test was carried out on them. Six others tested positive after they went for RT-PCR test. They include additional education director Manju Sharma; deputy education director Prem Chand Yadav; deputy education director Vivek Nautiyal; finance officer Dinesh Kumar Singh Rathore; deputy director Deep Chand and administrative officer Prabhat Kumar.