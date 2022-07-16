15-year-old girl dies by suicide in south Delhi’s Khirki Extension
NEW DELHI: A 15-year-old girl allegedly died by suicide at her residence in south Delhi’s Khirki Extension on Friday afternoon, police said, adding that no suicide note has been recovered.
Deputy commissioner of police (south) Benita Mary Jaiker said that a control room call was received at 3:24pm regarding suicide by a girl at Gupta Colony in Khirki Extension. When police reached the spot, they found the body of the girl on the floor. “On enquiry, it was revealed that she hanged herself from he ceiling fan with a dupatta around 2pm,” the officer said
Police said the mother of the girl had left the house around 1:20pm to pick up her son from school and the girl’s maternal grandmother was at home when the incident is suspected to have taken place was in another room.
“The spot of the incident has been inspected by the crime team. No foul play has been suspected so far,” the DCP said adding that inquest proceeding have been initiated.
-
Five dead, 9 injured as wall caves in at construction site in Delhi
New Delhi: At least five people were killed and nine others were injured, two of them critically, after the portion of an under construction godown collapsed and fell on them at Bakoli village in Alipur in outer Delhi on Friday afternoon, police said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed their anguish and shock at the incident. Delhi chief minister said he was monitoring the relief work.
-
CUET: No second chance for those who came late, says UGC chairman
Only students whose Common University Entrance Test (CUET) could not happen due to the technical issues at two centers, one in West Bengal and another in Punjab, will be provided another chance in the second phase in August, government officials said on Friday. Officials asserted that such a chance will not be made available to any other student, who could not appear for their CUET for various other reasons on Friday.
-
Man fined by Lokayukta for filing baseless complaint against Delhi minister, says AAP
MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj on Friday said the Lokayukta has imposed a fine of ₹50,000 on advocate Neeraj, who had lodged a case in connection with the alleged ownership of benami property against Satyendar Jain in 2017, for not producing any evidence against the AAP leader. Bharadwaj alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party has been constantly plotting to implicate AAP MLAs and ministers in false cases.
-
Canadian police probing Ripudaman Malik’s ‘targeted’ killing
Homicide investigators in Canada are trying to figure out who killed the controversial Sikh community leader Ripudaman Singh Malik, a one-time terror suspect, wealthy businessman and founder of Khalsa Credit Union and Khalsa Schools.
-
Fear, tears, struggle: View of CUET from the front row
New Delhi: When 19-year-old Richa Kumari left her home in west Delhi's Shadipur for the CUET examination centre on Friday, she had little idea about the chaos that was waiting to greet her. Excited yet anxious, she reached the centre around 7:30 am, well ahead of time anticipating long queues.
