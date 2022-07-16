15-year-old girl dies by suicide in south Delhi’s Khirki Extension

NEW DELHI: A 15-year-old girl allegedly died by suicide at her residence in south Delhi’s Khirki Extension on Friday afternoon, police said, adding that no suicide note has been recovered.

Deputy commissioner of police (south) Benita Mary Jaiker said that a control room call was received at 3:24pm regarding suicide by a girl at Gupta Colony in Khirki Extension. When police reached the spot, they found the body of the girl on the floor. “On enquiry, it was revealed that she hanged herself from he ceiling fan with a dupatta around 2pm,” the officer said

Police said the mother of the girl had left the house around 1:20pm to pick up her son from school and the girl’s maternal grandmother was at home when the incident is suspected to have taken place was in another room.

“The spot of the incident has been inspected by the crime team. No foul play has been suspected so far,” the DCP said adding that inquest proceeding have been initiated.