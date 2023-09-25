162 crore revamp for Delhi’s biggest garments hub

Gandhi Nagar market, a hub of readymade garments and textiles in east Delhi, will be transformed from a heavily congested area to a redeveloped shopping location by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi at a cost of ₹162 crore in the first phase, according to officials aware of the matter. Gandhi Nagar wholesale cloth market in New Delhi. The first phase of the revamp project will include development of two new multilevel parking lots, overhaul of road and drainage infrastructure, a new fire safety system as well as deployment of golf carts for last-mile connectivity. The second phase will focus on beautification and facade enhancement. (HT Archive)

The redevelopment, which will be done out in two phases, will be carried on the lines of a Chandni Chowk market revamp completed in September 2021. The timeline for the project is yet to be finalised.

The first phase of the Gandhi Nagar market revamp project will include development of two new multilevel parking lots, overhaul of road and drainage infrastructure, a new fire safety system as well as deployment of golf carts for last-mile connectivity, the officials said.

The second phase will focus on beautification and facade enhancement, they added.

The project is part of the market redevelopment plan announced by the Delhi government in its 2022-23 Rozgar Budget. It was earlier planned to be carried out by the industries department.

According to a communication dated September 14 by MCD commissioner Gyanesh Bharti, a copy of which HT has seen, the Delhi government wishes that MCD execute the project as the area is located under its jurisdiction, and the industries department has as no expertise in such work. The industries department is, however, likely to fund the project, the communication states.

The aim of the project is to give a facelift to the market by redeveloping roads and lanes, sewer lines, parking space, public utilities, make the market more export-friendly.

Over the last six months, the School of Planning and Architecture (SPA), officials from industries department, engineering department, Delhi Jal Board and BSES have undertaken multiple visits of the area for assessment of the works to be taken up.

“A 14-point action plan has been created for development of the market infrastructure in the first phase and the second phase will focus on further beautification and facade improvement,” an MCD official said.

Situated along Pushta road in east Delhi, Gandhi Nagar is a legacy market, and known as one of Asia’s biggest readymade garment and textile hubs. According to MCD estimates, the market place has a daily turnover of more than ₹100 crore per day with approximately 25,000 shops and 10,000 household manufacturing units.

“It currently offers approximately 300,000 direct and 600,000 indirect employment opportunities in the area but the market share of Gandhi Nagar in garment trade is declining over the years due to insufficient infrastructure,” Bharti stated.

Under the plan finalised by MCD, which will be taken up by the house of councillors on Tuesday, the civic body has proposed to relay the main Gandhi Nagar road and 2km of arterial roads passing through the market which will act as the basis of the transit in the hub.

“To facilitate movement of commuters, we have proposed construction of two multilevel car parkings at two identified locations — Pushta Road and Shastri Park near C&D plant. There will be a provision of last-mile connectivity from the Shastri Park metro station and the parking sites in the form of golf carts,” the official cited above said.

According to the corporation’s 14-point action plan, the drainage system of the area will be upgraded by constructing a reinforced cement concrete-type drain and parallel ducts for services on both sides over which footpaths will come up.

All streets connecting with the main Gandhi Nagar road will be improved along with the outfall of drainage from the region, according to the project plan.

On the lines of Chandni Chowk revamp, the civic body has decided to shift five transformers and overhead cables with the help of power discom BSES on Main Gandhi Nagar road in the first phase for which BSES has provided an estimate amounting to ₹12 crore. “In the second phase, an additional budget for shifting of overhead cables in adjoining area will be provided, the official quoted above said.

The civic body will also construct six public toilet complexes and two community toilet complexes, along with multiple public information kiosks at connecting junctions in the area.

“We have also formulated a plan to improve the fire safety in the region. Since the lanes in the area are too narrow for fire tenders to enter, we have proposed construction of underground reservoir at Mahavir Swami Park and provision of pipe system throughout the Main Road with fire hydrants in each lane,” the official added.

Some of the minor addition works include informative signboards, new street furniture such as benches, bollards, dustbins and ornamental electric lights with poles. “Before taking up the works, stakeholders meetings will be conducted along with market associations, RWAs and small manufactures associations and public representatives. Their inputs will be incorporated while finalizing the components of the scheme by the consultant,” official added.

The mayor’s office did not respond to HT’s queries for a comment on the project.

Hukum Chand, who heads Gandhi Nagar Traders’ Association (Subhash Road), said the immediate priority should be the relaying of roads and drainage channels while improving sanitation conditions. “Our roads are lying in shambles and the drains have not been laid over the last 15 years. If basic infrastructure is ensured, it will be of great help. Agencies should focus on the basics first.”