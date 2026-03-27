16-year-old stabbed to death in northeast Delhi, three held

NEW DELHI: A 16-year-old boy was allegedly stabbed to death by three minors in northeast Delhi’s Nehru Vihar on Wednesday over bullying, police said on Thursday, adding that the three accused have been apprehended. Investigators said that a preliminary probe found that the victim had been attacked by three juveniles.

Deputy commissioner of police (northeast) Ashish Mishra said that the incident was reported on Wednesday night from Gali No. 13 in the Dayalpur police station area.

Police said the boy was found lying unconsciouswith stab injuries and was rushed to Jag Pravesh Chandra (JPC) Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. The body was later sent for post-mortem examination at Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital.

Investigators said that a preliminary probe found that the victim had been attacked by three juveniles. A case was registered under Sections 103(1) (murder) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and an investigation was initiated.

A forensic team inspected the crime scene and collected evidence, while a police team worked to identify the victim and track down the accused. Subsequently, the victim was identified as a local of Nehru Nagar.

With the help of human and technical surveillance, the three minors aged between 13 and 17 years, were also apprehended and the alleged murder weapon - a knife – was recovered at their instance.

“During questioning, the juveniles told police that the victim had been bullying one of them after which they planned to kill him. They called him out of his house and stabbed him. Further investigation is underway,” an investigator said.