16-yr-old girl dies in east Delhi, had ingested acid earlier: Police

A 16-year-old girl, who had last year filed a case of rape and criminal intimidation against her 22-year-old husband before later retracting parts of her allegations, died on Saturday after “suddenly falling ill” at her parents’ home in east Delhi’s Geeta Colony, police said on Sunday, adding that investigations into her earlier complaints are still underway. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Police said the exact cause of death is not yet known. The teenager was at her parents’ residence when she reportedly complained of feeling unwell on Saturday, investigators said. Her father rushed her to Lok Nayak Hospital, where doctors declared her dead, said deputy commissioner of police (Shahdara) Prashant Gautam.

According to police, the girl was married in July last year to a 22-year-old distant relative from Rampur in Uttar Pradesh. “The marriage took place on July 3, despite the girl being a minor at the time. We found that she and her husband, along with his family, had frequent disputes over petty issues,” a senior police officer said.

On October 29 last year, police received a medico-legal case (MLC) report from Maulana Azad Hospital stating that the girl had ingested acid. At the time, both the victim and her mother told the investigating officer that the girl had consumed the substance “on her own” following an argument with her husband. She was later discharged from hospital.

However, in January this year, the girl’s mother approached the police again, alleging that her daughter had been subjected to domestic abuse and sexual assault by her husband and that she had been “forced” to ingest acid in the October case.

“In view of the victim’s age at the time of marriage, a case was registered the same day under relevant sections of rape, criminal intimidation and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act,” said the DCP. “During subsequent proceedings, the victim gave a contradictory statement before the magistrate regarding the acid ingestion. Based on her version, appropriate legal sections were applied, and the matter remains under enquiry.”

Police said the minor was not admitted to any hospital following her initial treatment in October and had been staying at her parents’ home since then.

An autopsy was conducted on Sunday, but doctors have reserved their opinion on the cause of death, citing the time gap since the alleged acid ingestion. Police said the final opinion will be given after histopathology and chemical examination reports are received.