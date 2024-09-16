Hours after a 20-year-old man was brazenly shot dead at his shop in Geeta Colony allegedly by one of his tenants, the Delhi Police found the body of his 25-year-old brother inside his house on Saturday night. According to the police, the brothers were killed by the 17-year-old son of their tenant over dispute regarding occupation of property. 17-year-old kills landlord, brother over rent dispute

The juvenile is on the run, the officers said. Police were also on the lookout for the tenant’s second son.

Meanwhile, police said investigation found that the tenant and his family of four, who lived in the same house as the 25-year-old victim in Geeta Colony, wanted to vacate the property. However, the victim allegedly refused to return the security deposit. The families were feuding for some time over the issue, they said.

Giving details, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (Shahdara) Surendra Chaudhary said that the first shooting took place on Saturday at around 5.40pm when the 20-year-old victim was at his shop in Rani Garden when an unknown person shot him.

Police were informed about the shooting at 6.40pm. “The victim had a gunshot injury near his neck and was taken to Lok Nayak Hospital where he was declared brought dead by doctors,” the officer said.

Police said that the family of the deceased told them “that the tenant had not been paying rent and was not vacating the house”. “We called the tenant and found that both his sons are not in Delhi…,” the DCP added.

While his sons became the prime suspects, police also searched for the brother of the deceased for interrogation but found that his phone was switched off.

At around midnight, police reached his house.

“We tried reaching out to him but could not find him. For a moment, we thought he was the killer. His family was also looking for him. On reaching his home, we found it was locked from outside. When the door was broken open, his body was found…” the DCP added.

The 25-year-old was found lying in a pool of blood inside his room with one bullet injury on his head, police said.

It was then that the police zeroed in on the sons of the tenant and multiple teams were formed to nab them.

“Initially, we thought both of his sons were involved in the double murder. But CCTV footage from near their house revealed that only the 17-year-old son was involved. Teams have been formed to catch him. We will also detain the second son to ascertain if he was involved in the planning or other aspects of the crime,” said the DCP.

Police said that they have traced the location of the alleged accused and he will be nabbed soon.

Elaborating on the motive of the crime, police said that the tenant and his family were in a dispute with the house owner.

“We have been told that the deceased wanted the accused to vacate the house and didn’t wish to give them the security deposit that they had paid when they moved into the house. This angered the accused who then refused to leave the house. The families have been feuding for some time over this issue…” said a second officer, asking not to be named.