18-year-old man shot dead by bike-borne men in northwest Delhi

NEW DELHI: An 18-year-old man was shot dead by at least two bike-borne assailants in northwest Delhi’s Azadpur allegedly over a personal rivalry on Sunday morning, police said. Raids are underway to arrest the identified suspects. Police said a case has been registered (Photo for representation)

Police identified the victim as Ishu alias Ishant, a resident of Jahangirpuri who was found injured near Azadpur around 2.28am on Sunday. Police were alerted and he was rushed to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival, officials privy to the matter said.

Deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Bhisham Singh said a preliminary enquiry revealed that Ishant attended a wedding function earlier that night and was on his way back when the assailants allegedly intercepted him and opened fire.

“Police seized seven empty cartridges and four live cartridges from the spot during the investigation. A crime team and forensic science laboratory (FSL) experts also examined the scene and collected evidence,” Singh said.

Police said a preliminary probe revealed that Ishant had previous criminal involvement as a minor, and the murder is suspected to be the outcome of a rivalry with another group in the area.

Investigators said some suspects have been identified using local intelligence, and multiple teams are raiding possible hideouts in and around the city. “Efforts are underway to apprehend the suspects at the earliest,” a senior officer said.

A murder case was registered at Model Town police station and an investigation was launched. “Technical surveillance is being carried out and CCTV footage from surrounding areas is being analysed to track the movement of the suspects. Ishant’s call detail records are also being analysed,” an investigator said.