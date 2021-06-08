Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
18-yr-old has heart failure after Covid-19
18-yr-old has heart failure after Covid-19

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 08, 2021 12:55 AM IST
Doctors at Sir Ganga Ram hospital on Monday reported a case of heart failure following a mild case of Covid-19 in an otherwise healthy 18-year old. Abdullah, 18, a resident of Chandni Chowk, was admitted to the facility after he fainted.

An echocardiography showed that his heart was enlarged and functioning poorly. He was diagnosed with myocarditis or inflammation of heart muscles due to a viral infection.

He had a fever before but no other symptoms.

While an RT-PCR test returned a negative Covid-19 result, doctors found a high level of antibodies against the Sars-CoV-2 virus, which causes the coronavirus disease, confirming that he was previously infected.

He was treated with heart failure medicines and antiarrhythmic drugs (which prevent irregular heart rhythm).

He was discharged after a few days in the hospital and is currently recovering at home.

