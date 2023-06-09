1984 anti-Sikh riots: Supplementary chargesheet against Jagdish Tytler listed for hearing on June 30

A special MP-MLA court on Thursday listed the matter related to the supplementary chargesheet against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler for a hearing on June 30.

The CBI filed the chargesheet on May 20 in Rouse Avenue Court. The case is connected with the killing of three Sikhs in the Pul Bangash area on November 1, 1984.

Additional chief metropolitan magistrate Vidhi Anand Gupta took up the matter after receiving the case file.

Gupta said: “The file is received shortly and needs time to go through it. Thereafter an appropriate order will be passed.”

On the last date of the hearing, the court transferred the case to the special MP-MLA court since it is a case involving a former MP.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on May 20 filed a chargesheet against Tytler in a case related to anti-Sikh riots in 1984 following the assassination of then prime minister Indira Gandhi on 31 October 1984.

Tytler, then member of Parliament, has been named as accused in the chargesheet.

In a statement, CBI mentioned that the agency had registered the instant case in November 2005 on an incident wherein Gurudwara Pul Bangash at Azad Market, Bara Hindu Rao, Delhi was set on fire by a mob and three persons namely Sardar Thakur Singh, Badal Singh and Gurcharan Singh were burnt to death on November 1, 1984, near Gurdwara Pul Bangash.

