News / Cities / Delhi News / 2 dead after entering south Delhi sewer

2 dead after entering south Delhi sewer

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 13, 2023 11:46 PM IST

During the probe, one of the deceased men was identified and efforts are being made to identify the other, police said

Two men died of inhaling poisonous gases after they entered a manhole opposite a luxury hotel on Mathura Road on Wednesday morning, the Delhi Police said, adding that the two are suspected to have entered the manhole to steal cable wires.

The two bodies were taken out and moved to a city hospital for postmortem. (AP/ Representational image)
The two bodies were taken out and moved to a city hospital for postmortem. (AP/ Representational image)

Deputy commissioner of police (southeast), Rajesh Deo, said that one of the two deceased men has been identified as Salim, a resident of Batla House.

Police said they received information on Wednesday morning that a man was lying unconscious inside a sewer at the traffic signal opposite the hotel. However, when the police reached the spot, they found two people inside the sewer. “The two bodies were taken out and moved to a city hospital for postmortem. The crime team was called to the spot for inspection,” Deo added.

During the probe, one of the deceased men was identified and efforts are being made to identify the other, police said. “The man identified as Salim had criminal involvements. He had about 12 cases registered against him in several police stations across Delhi,” a senior police officer said.

Prime facie, police said they suspect the two had entered the sewer to steal cable wires but died after they inhaled poisonous gases.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 13, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out