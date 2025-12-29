2 dead in Narela bike crash

Two 21-year-old men died and their 19-year-old friend was injured after their motorcycle allegedly hit a divider in north Delhi’s Narela on Thursday night, police said on Sunday. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Investigators said they are probing if the motorcycle was hit by another vehicle or its rider lost control due to high speed.

According to police, the deceased have been identified as Jatin and Ankit while injured Abhishek is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Rohini.

Deputy commissioner of police (north) Hareshwar Swami said that on Thursday night, administration from Satyawadi Raja Harish Chandra hospital called police to inform about three injured men. Ankit was declared dead on arrival.

“A police team reached the hospital and learnt that Ankit had a serious head injury and multiple facial injuries. He was a resident of Rajiv Colony in Narela. The two others, Abhishek and Jatin, were referred to a private hospital in Rohini, where Jatin died and Abhishek is currently undergoing treatment. His condition is also serious,” DCP Swami said.

The police team visited the accident spot and found the victims’ motorcycle lying in a damaged condition near the divider. The ambulance driver, Sanjay, told the personnel that he was going towards Singhu border when he found the three injured men on the road and their bike lying nearby, the officer added.