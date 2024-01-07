close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Delhi News / 2 members of Bawana-Bali gang arrested in Delhi

2 members of Bawana-Bali gang arrested in Delhi

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 08, 2024 05:18 AM IST

Police said that the two are previously involved in half a dozen criminal cases, including murder, attempt to murder, robbery, dacoity, extortion and Arms Act in Delhi

The special cell of Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested two men allegedly associated with the Neeraj Bawana and Naveen Bali gang from the Munirka area, officers said on Sunday.

Police received specific information that the two would be coming to Munirka to meet their associates. (Representational photo)
Police received specific information that the two would be coming to Munirka to meet their associates. (Representational photo)

Police identified them as Subeg Singh alias Shibbu, 32, of Mehrauli and Saurabh Kumar alias Gaurav, 32, of Lajpat Nagar — both wanted in several criminal cases at different police stations in Delhi.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Special commissioner of police (special cell), HGS Dhaliwal, said the police received specific information that the two would be coming to Munirka to meet their associates.

“Accordingly, a trap was laid and both of them were arrested. Singh and Kumar — associated with the Neeraj Bawana-Navin Bali gang — had waylaid, attacked, and mercilessly beaten one Rohit Singh, who is a financer in the Lajpat Nagar area on November 3 last year to dominate over the rival Kapil Panwar gang. The duo had also fired many rounds targeting the financer, but he escaped unhurt. However, one of the bullets hit an unknown person,” he said.

Dhaliwal added that the two are previously involved in half a dozen criminal cases, including murder, attempt to murder, robbery, dacoity, extortion and Arms Act in Delhi.

“In 2019, Singh, Neeraj Bawana, and Naveen Bali were arrested in a shootout in the area of Kanjhawala police station, when they fired gunshots at one of their rivals. Their gang is recruiting young members. Bawana controls it from inside the prison,” Dhaliwal added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out