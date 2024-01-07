2 members of Bawana-Bali gang arrested in Delhi

The special cell of Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested two men allegedly associated with the Neeraj Bawana and Naveen Bali gang from the Munirka area, officers said on Sunday. Police received specific information that the two would be coming to Munirka to meet their associates. (Representational photo)

Police identified them as Subeg Singh alias Shibbu, 32, of Mehrauli and Saurabh Kumar alias Gaurav, 32, of Lajpat Nagar — both wanted in several criminal cases at different police stations in Delhi.

Special commissioner of police (special cell), HGS Dhaliwal, said the police received specific information that the two would be coming to Munirka to meet their associates.

“Accordingly, a trap was laid and both of them were arrested. Singh and Kumar — associated with the Neeraj Bawana-Navin Bali gang — had waylaid, attacked, and mercilessly beaten one Rohit Singh, who is a financer in the Lajpat Nagar area on November 3 last year to dominate over the rival Kapil Panwar gang. The duo had also fired many rounds targeting the financer, but he escaped unhurt. However, one of the bullets hit an unknown person,” he said.

Dhaliwal added that the two are previously involved in half a dozen criminal cases, including murder, attempt to murder, robbery, dacoity, extortion and Arms Act in Delhi.

“In 2019, Singh, Neeraj Bawana, and Naveen Bali were arrested in a shootout in the area of Kanjhawala police station, when they fired gunshots at one of their rivals. Their gang is recruiting young members. Bawana controls it from inside the prison,” Dhaliwal added.