2 men arrested for murder of transperson

Two men, including a 21-year-old student, were arrested on Sunday for allegedly killing a 22-year-old transperson in south-east Delhi’s Sunlight Colony om January 10.

Deputy commissioner of police (south east) Esha Pandey said the deceased transperson has been identified as Abhishek Tomar alias Minal, a resident of Ashram.

The suspects have been identified as Himanshu Kumar, a resident of Swaroop Nagar who is pursuing graduation from the School of Open Learning, and Sonu Kumar (20), who is from Azamgarh and works at the spare parts shop owned by Himanshu’s father.

According to police, Himanshu killed Minal with the help of Sonu because she was threatening to tell Himanshu’s father about their relationship if he didn’t give her money.

Police said a control room call was received from All India Institute of Medical Sciences on January 11 stating that a transperson was declared brought dead to the hospital. When police teams reached the spot, her friends and family were present, who were interrogated, after which a murder case was registered. “The crime scene was inspected and exhibits were lifted from the spot. With the help of technical surveillance and CCTV footage, the two accused were identified and arrested from their residence on Sunday,” said Pandey.

During interrogation, police learned that Himanshu and Minal knew each other for several years and he used to visit her flat at Hari Nagar in Ashram. After Minal attempted to extort Himanshu, he decided to kill her and convinced Sonu to help him in lieu of a new mobile phone, said Pandey.

On January 10, they arrived at Minal’s flat and stabbed her to death, police said.