2 more held for violence during demolition drive near Faiz-e-Elahi mosque

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Friday arrested two more individuals for allegedly pelting stones at the police during an anti-encroachment drive near the Faiz-e-Elahi mosque in central Delhi’s Turkman Gate on Wednesday, taking the total arrests to 13. Security officials seen deployed in the area around Faiz-e-Elahi Masjid where MCD carried out demolition drive (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

Deputy commissioner of police (central) Nidhin Valsan said the two men were identified as 28-year-old Mohammed Imran, a resident of LNJP Colony, and Mohammed Imran, 36, a resident of Chandni Mahal.

“The two men were involved in stone pelting, and were identified with the help of video footage available from multiple sources,” Valsan said.

Police also identified 10 social media creators who allegedly posted false and inflammatory statements regarding the demolition on the internet. “Our teams visited their houses, but not all of them could be found. We will take necessary legal action,” an investigator said.

Meanwhile, Friday’s prayers were conducted smoothly and locals were allowed to pray at the Faiz-e-Ilahi mosque, police officials said.

The anti-encroachment drive was carried out on January 7 after the Delhi High Court issued a notice to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and other requisite agencies to remove the encroachments around the century-old mosque.

In an overnight action, 32 bulldozers razed a banquet hall, a private diagnostics centre, and a room where Haj pilgrims stayed, portions of a road, a footpath, and a car parking, according to the MCD. The drive triggered a brief bout of stone pelting by some local residents, prompting a lathi charge by the police.

On Wednesday, police registered an FIR and arrested five individuals — Mohammed Kashif, his brother Mohammed Kaif, Mohammed Areeb, Mohammed Adnan and Mohammed Sameer, all aged between 20 and 30 and residents of Chandni Mahal and Darya Ganj — on charges of rioting.

On Thursday, they arrested Mohammed Afaan, Mohammed Adil, Mohammed Hamza, Mohammed Ubaid, Mohammed Athar, all aged between 20 to 30, and Shahnawaz Alam, 45. All six are residents of the Turkman Gate area.