Two unknown men on a motorcycle allegedly robbed a businessman and his family at gunpoint in east Delhi’s Madhu Vihar area late Thursday night, but fell off the bike while being chased, leaving the weapon and stolen money behind before running away, police said on Thursday. 2 rob businessman in East Delhi, drop cash after falling from bike

Deputy commissioner of police (east) Rajiv Kumar said that the incident took place around 10.30pm near Royal Banquet Hall in Joshi Colony, IP Extension, when the victims alighted from their car and began walking towards their residence, two men approached them on a motorcycle. “One of the assailants allegedly pulled out a firearm and threatened them, while the other snatched a bag containing approximately ₹1 lakh in cash,” Kumar said.

“The entire incident unfolded within minutes. The accused threatened the victims at gunpoint and fled with the cash,” a police officer said.

On hearing the commotion, another family member attempted to chase the suspects in a car and even managed to hit their motorcycle during the pursuit. The accused fell from the bike but fired in the air to threaten them, before escaping, leaving the robbed cash and weapon used in the crime behind.

Police said the recovered items are being examined as part of the investigation.

An FIR has been registered at Madhu Vihar police station on charges of robbery and under the Arms Act.

“No injuries were reported in the firing. Efforts are underway to establish the identity of the accused and ascertain whether they were involved in similar incidents in the past,” the DCP added.