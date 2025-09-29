20 water bodies restored: MCD to NGT

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) informed the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that 20 of the 22 water bodies under the civic body’s jurisdiction have been restored and rejuvenation for the remaining two will be completed soon. The remaining two water bodies are under process of development, and necessary action for their rejuvenation is being undertaken in a phased manner.

“Out of the aforementioned 22 water bodies, 20 water bodies have already been developed/restored by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. The remaining two water bodies are under process of development, and necessary action for their rejuvenation is being undertaken in a phased manner,” MCD said in its report dated September 25, adding that none of the 22 sites face encroachment.

The two remaining bodies are Welcome Jheel and Model Town’s Naini Lake.

HT had reported in August last year that the Welcome Jheel is likely to become the first notified wetland of Delhi, as per the State Wetland Authority (SWA), which has been working on notifying 20 major water bodies in the city as wetlands.

The NGT had taken suo motu cognisance of a news report in April last year, stating Delhi’s water bodies were vanishing gradually over the years. The tribunal had sought information from various agencies on the shrinking wetlands of the city, asking what steps were different land-owning bodies taking for the wetlands’ protection.

In January this year, the Union environment ministry told the NGT that work on restoring 1,367 water bodies across Delhi is being coordinated among different land-owning agencies. Of these, 631 water bodies are to be rejuvenated in the first phase by December 31, 2025, with encroachment removal, de-silting, and clearing of invasive species, as per directions by Delhi High Court.

Last year, on April 8, the Delhi High Court had directed the government to ensure all wetlands are appraised for maintenance by the end of 2024 — a deadline since missed.