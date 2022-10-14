217,000 apply for admission to DU, ‘simulated’ list today

Delhi University received at least 217,000 applications for admission to 70,000 seats across its different undergraduate courses, the university’s dean of admission Haneet Gandhi said on Thursday. Until Thursday evening, the university received 217,653 applications for courses in its colleges.

Unlike previous years, when admission was based on cutoffs issued by the university for each course in different colleges, the admission this year is based on the Common University Entrance Test (CUET). Before this year, the university took students based on the marks they scored in the Class 12 board examination. In some years, the cutoffs in different courses had even skyrocketed to 100% -- at least eight colleges declared 100% cutoff in eleven courses such as political science, computer science, and BCom last year.

After the CUET, the university opened the admission process last month. On September 12, the university released its admission-cum-allocation policy CSAS. Admission through the CSAS is being conducted in three phases -- submission of the CSAS-2022 application form, selection of programmes and filling of preferences, and seat allocation and admission. The admissions are open for 79 UG programmes across 67 colleges, departments, and centres. The programmes include 206 combinations of BA courses.

The university had given time until 5pm on October 12 to apply under CSAS and also submit preferences for programmes and colleges.

Gandhi said the registration number could change once the university releases the simulated ranks on Friday (October 14). “The number 217,643 is the registrations received as of now. After the simulated rank is released, candidates will get two days to change their preference.”

The declaration of the first CSAS list will happen around 5pm on October 18, after which candidates will get at least two days (until October 21) to accept the allocated seat. The colleges will then verify the online applications after which candidates will get time till October 24 (4.59pm) to pay their admission fee.