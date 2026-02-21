21-month-old strangled to death in Mukherjee Nagar park; maternal aunt found unconscious nearby

A 21-month-old toddler was strangled to death allegedly by his maternal aunt in a park near her house in Mukherjee Nagar in north Delhi on Friday afternoon, police said. A police team rushed to the spot and learnt that a resident had rescued the child after seeing a woman allegedly strangling him and rushed him to a nearby private hospital, where doctors declared him dead. (Representational image)

The woman was also found unconscious in the park next to the child’s body, police said, adding that she was admitted to a government hospital for medical attention.

Although the exact reason behind the murder was unclear till late evening, senior police officers said the woman’s family members have told police that she was suffering from psychological issues.

“We have asked the family members to share her medical documents with investigators to ascertain if she was undergoing treatment. The alleged accused will also be questioned once doctors declare her fit for recording her statement,” said additional commissioner of police (Northwest) Bhisham Singh.

Explaining the sequence of events, the additional commissioner said around 1.30 pm on Friday, Mukherjee Nagar police station received a call regarding the murder of a 21-month-old child at a park in SFS Flats. A police team rushed to the spot and learnt that a resident had rescued the child after seeing a woman allegedly strangling him and rushed him to a nearby private hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

“The woman was identified as the child’s maternal aunt. She was found unconscious and shifted to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital for medical attention and examination. A case has been registered and further investigation is under way,” Singh said.

Police said the toddler had come with his mother to his maternal grandparents’ house in Mukherjee Nagar from his parental home in Old Seelampur to celebrate Ramzan. His maternal uncle informed the police over the phone.