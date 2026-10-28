New Delhi, The Delhi Police has arrested a 21-year-old man in a case registered under MCOCA against the alleged Bhola Bhai gang, an officer said on Wednesday. Police arrested the gang's leader, Mukesh alias Bhola, and another accused earlier. 21-year-old arrested in MCOCA case linked to Bhola gang in Delhi

Police said the accused, identified as Sujal alias Dhela, a resident of Bhalswa Dairy, was arrested in connection with an FIR registered at Jahangirpuri police station on March 7 under sections 3 and 4 of the MCOCA , a law enacted to combat organised crime syndicates and gangs.

A senior police officer filed a complaint against the alleged organised criminal syndicate headed by Bhola, and the case was registered.

Police arrested Mukesh, who has 17 criminal cases, on August 18, and another accused, Vipin, who has two criminal cases, on September 28. Both are currently in judicial custody, the officer said.

According to the complaint, the alleged gang is involved in serious offences, including murder, attempt to murder, robbery, abduction, extortion, firing incidents and offences under the Arms Act.

Police alleged that Mukesh operated the syndicate with the assistance of his brother Akash alias Akku and other associates, allegedly using threats and violence to establish dominance in the locality and earn money.

"Investigation into earlier cases, including an FIR registered at Jahangirpuri police station in January 2024, revealed the use of firearms, threats and juveniles in criminal activities. The complaint also alleged that Bhola continued directing the gang through associates while in jail, including in extortion-related activities," the officer said.

Police said Sujal was allegedly involved in extorting money from bootleggers, parking attendants and gamblers, contributing to the syndicate's activities. Further investigation is underway, they said.

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