21-year-old woman found dead in Delhi’s Kailash Hills: Police

A 21-year-old woman, the daughter of a government official, was found dead on Wednesday morning at her residence in Kailash Hills in south Delhi, police said.

A Police Control Room (PCR) call was received around 9 am on Wednesday reporting the incident (Representative photo)

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A Police Control Room (PCR) call was received around 9 am on Wednesday reporting the incident, following which police teams reached the spot and found the woman lying inside the house.

The body has been sent for postmortem examination. Preliminary inquiry suggests that the woman was strangled.

A police officer aware of the matter said that they are waiting for the autopsy report to ascertain the exact sequence of events and confirm the nature of injuries.

Police officers said a former domestic help is suspected to be involved. “The role of a former servant is being examined. Teams have been formed to trace him,” a senior officer said.

Forensic teams have collected samples from the crime scene, and CCTV footage from nearby areas is being scanned to track the suspect’s movements.

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{{^usCountry}} Further investigation is underway, police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Further investigation is underway, police said. {{/usCountry}}

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