21-yr-old stabbed to death in crowded south Delhi street over 3,000 he owed

A 21-year-old man was stabbed to death on a crowded street at Sangam Vihar in south Delhi, police officers aware of the matter said on Wednesday, adding that they have arrested the perpetrator.

A video of the attack, which was captured by an onlooker on his mobile, went viral on social media. In the two-minute clip, Shahrukh is purportedly seen attacking Yusuf Ali multiple times with a long knife outside a bookshop. (Representational Image)

The brutal murder, in which the victim, identified as Yusuf Ali, suffered at least 17 stab wounds, occurred at around 7.30am, a mere 100 metres away from the Tigri police station. The spot is close to a government school, where Ali had gone to drop off his younger sister, his family said.

Police said prima facie, Ali was attacked because he owed his assailant, identified as Shahrukh (age not known), ₹3,000 that he had borrowed around two months back. A video of the attack, which was captured by an onlooker on his mobile, went viral on social media. In the two-minute clip, Shahrukh is purportedly seen attacking Ali multiple times with a long knife outside a bookshop.

Towards the end of the video, one bystander rushing to help Ali and overpowers Shahrukh from behind. Soon, three-four more people join in. Both were admitted to a nearby hospital, where Ali was declared brought dead, police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (south) Chandan Chowdhary said that around 7.30am, the Tigri police station received a call regarding the stabbing and rushed to the incident spot. The police personnel found that apart from the victim, the attacker was also injured after he was beaten up by the public.

Both victim and attacker were taken to the hospital, where Ali was declared dead on arrival. Police booked Shahrukh from the hospital and arrested him, an officer said.

Chowdhary said, “The police recorded the statement of Ali’s father, Sahid Ali, who said that three-four days ago, Shahrukh had threatened his son over some money issue… Sahid said that he learnt from some boys that his son was stabbed by Shahrukh. Accordingly, a case of murder was registered at the police station and Shahrukh was arrested.”

Sahid Ali said, “My son ran to save his life despite being stabbed. Shahrukh chased him and stabbed him in the crowded street having multiple shops.”

He also alleged that three-four people chased Ali before he was murdered, but the police said Ali was attacked only by Shahrukh.

