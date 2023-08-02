Delhi court orders desealing of Uphaar

Twenty-six years after the fire tragedy, a Delhi court on Wednesday de-sealed and released the Uphaar Cinema Theatre to Ansal Theatres and Clubotels Private Limited noting that “no purpose would be served keeping the property sealed”. A major fire broke out in Uphaar cinema in Green Park in New Delhi during the screening of the Hindi film “Border” on June 13, 1997, killing 59 people and leading to reforms in fire safety norms. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

“Since the trial has reached finality... no purpose would be served to keep the property sealed. The application is thereby allowed and property in question be desealed and released to the applicant...,” said the Patiala house court district and sessions judge in the order.

A major fire broke out in Uphaar cinema during the screening of the Hindi film “Border” on June 13, 1997, killing 59 people and leading to reforms in fire safety norms.

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation as well as Neelam Krishnamoorthy, president of the Association of Victims of Uphaar Tragedy (AVUT), filed a no objection to the theatre being desealed.

However, Krishnamoorthy also pointed out that the company had taken loans from various PSU banks against the property and if the property was given back, they may transfer the same which may affect the rights of the PSUs.

The court observed that “not only the trial stands concluded but even the appeal in the apex court stands disposed”.